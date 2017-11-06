Man arrested for aggravated robberies in Chch

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:21

Police have this morning arrested a man in relation to a series of aggravated robberies involving sales undertaken through social media ‘buy and sell’ pages.

The robberies occurred in the Aranui area, with one in Worcester Street, over the last week.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and is set to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

Police would like to thank members of the public that came forward with information and helped us to make this arrest.

As this matter is now before the court, Police is not able to comment further.