Porirua's new environmentally friendly community car wash

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:48

Porirua City Council and auto-parts store Repco have teamed up to make a popular car-washing site, for groups holding fundraisers, environmentally friendly.

The free car washing facility near the store now diverts all the soapy run-off into the sewer system and not the stormwater drain, which flows to the harbour.

"We are committed to protecting our harbour by keeping cleaning products, such as car washing detergents, out of our waterways," says Porirua City Councillor and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour and Catchment Joint Committee Chairperson Anita Baker.

"Many detergents contain agents that are toxic to aquatic animals and plant life - so it’s important they don’t pour into our harbour through the stormwater system."

Repco will manage bookings for the service and help groups set up the equipment in the Semple St car park in front of the store.

"We’re really pleased to have been able to partner with the Council on this," says Repco Hub Manager Norm Picken. "We have a long history of supporting community carwashes on our grounds, and it’s great to be able to offer the service again while protecting the environment."

The new service will be a simple operation. A generator will power a pump that will divert the soapy water into the sewer system and away from the stormwater system that connects to our harbour.

Most groups will need to supply their own petrol for the generator (about 4 litres of 91 octane), but sponges, buckets, and water through a hose, will be supplied by Repco.

To book a spot call Repco on (04) 237-5111.

Meanwhile, the Council is working to set up a free carwash facility for all members of the public to use.

A design is being finalised for an area on Prosser St in Elsdon and the aim is to have it open early next year.

And, if you’re washing your car at home, stop soapy water flowing into the harbour by washing on a grassed area or by diverting your waste water through one, so it’s filtered before it runs into the stormwater system.

Councillor Anita Baker and Repco’s Norm Picken try out our new environmentally friendly car wash.