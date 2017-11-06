Truck and mini-van crash south of Timaru

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:46

Emergency services are attending a crash involving a truck and a mini-van on SH1 at Pareora, south of Timaru.

The highway is blocked in both directions, after Police were called to the scene at 12.18pm.

Initial reports indicate there are no significant injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can.

Diversion southbound: Munro Rd.

Diversion northbound: Lyall Rd/Sullivan Rd.