Farmers Santa Parade 'looking out for those in need'

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:52

Delivering delight and joy to families from all over the Auckland region, the Farmers Santa Parade champions community and its social responsibility to give back to those who most need it. The 84th annual Farmers Santa Parade is proud to announce The Salvation Army as the charity of choice for 2017.

Now in its second year as the official Farmers Santa Parade charity, The Salvation Army have long been associated with the parade providing the quintessential outdoor brass band experience.

As a charity The Salvation Army is a leading agent of social change, helping more than 120,000 families and individuals each year.

Those attending the parade are asked to bring a gold coin donation and watch out for bucket collections on the day. ‘100% of the funds collected will be used to provide much needed support for families during the challenging Christmas period’, says Major Pam Waugh, The Salvation Army’s National Secretary of Social Services.

The Farmers Santa Parade has a strong tradition of working alongside the community to make this event one of the most inclusive and diverse in Auckland’s annual calendar.

For more information on this year’s charity visit www.salvationarmy.org.nz.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 26 November 2017

Rain date: Sunday 3 December 2017

Pre-parade: 12pm - 1pm

Parade: 1.00pm - 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2:30pm - 5.30pm

www.santaparade.co.nz

#FarmersSantaParade

www.facebook.com/Farmers-Santa-Parade-Auckland