Primary ITO training provider in Otago and Southland

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:52

From today, Monday 6 November, Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre will be the provider for Primary ITO dairy, sheep, beef and deer courses in Otago and Southland.

We are pleased to be working with Taratahi now they are operating in Otago and Southland, following their acquisition of the Lincoln University Telford Division earlier this year. As a provider with coverage in many areas of the country, Taratahi offers consistency in the delivery of our Primary ITO training.

Our trainees and employers will notice very little (if any) change in the delivery of their training, courses or the people involved - we have been working closely with Taratahi to ensure the transition is seamless for them. The move to Taratahi also offers the potential to expand our training offerings in the area.

We have been in touch with our local trainees and employers to let them know about our new provider, and our Primary ITO Training Advisers based in Otago and Southland are in regular contact with them to support their training needs and answer any questions they may have.

Otago and Southland are key areas for our New Zealand primary sector and economy. We are pleased to be working with Taratahi to support local people to develop their skills and grow their careers in the sector, which in turn supports our local businesses to succeed.