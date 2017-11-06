Information session on new earthquake-prone building system to be held

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 13:07

Palmerston North City Council is holding an information session for commercial and industrial building owners of earthquake-prone buildings. A new system identifying and managing earthquake-prone buildings introduced by Central Government came into force on 1 July.

The objective of the information session is to assist owners with the new requirements and timeframes that both Council and building owners are required to work to under this legislation.

Some of the main points to be discussed at the session are:

- Palmerston North is in a high seismic zone - what that means for implementation

- Building types - priority and non-priority

- Determining priority buildings and timeframes

- Five key steps for non-priority buildings

Council will be carrying out a staged approach to implementing the new system effective from 1 January 2018.

Further information on the new earthquake-prone building approach is available from: - www.building.govt.nz/managing-buildings/managing-earthquake-prone-buildings/.