Police seek witnesses to Mt Roskill crash

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 14:00

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash involving a push bike that occurred at approximately 9am on Thursday 2 November in Mt Roskill.

A cyclist was riding down Frost Road, Mt Roskill when it struck the side a car near the intersection of Britton Ave, Mt Roskill.

Frost Road is a steep road and the bicycle involved was a distinctive powder blue push bike with a basket on the front.

Police are interested to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the bike in the moments before the crash.

We would also like to speak to the driver of a blue RAV4 car that may have been backing into a driveway just prior to the crash. Police believe the driver could have information which may help with the investigation. The driver is described as female, wearing a pink/purple long sleeved shirt and long black pants.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, or know who the driver of the Blue RAV 4 is, please contact Constable Bryan Hensley from Waitemata Police on 021 192 0914. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.