Ongoing Hamilton assault investigation: appeal to identify three people

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a serious assault that occurred at about 1.30am on Saturday morning outside a Hood Street bar.

An altercation between two groups resulted in all three members of one group being admitted to Waikato Hospital with injuries Police believe were caused by a knife or sharp object.

All three have since been discharged.

Hamilton Police believe three males - pictured - will be able to assist us with our investigation and would appreciate the public’s assistance to identify the individuals.

Any information should be shared with Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh of Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.