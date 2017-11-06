Sunday night closure Shenandoah Highway Picton to Chch alt route

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 14:42

The NZ Transport Agency is closing a section of State Highway 65, the Shenandoah Highway, overnight November 12-13, to repair the Williscroft Bridge between Springs Junction and Maruia, over the Maruia River.

The highway is a key part of the new Alternate Route between Picton and Christchurch and the detour via Inangahua and Reefton will add 40 minutes to the journey, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

The Shenandoah Highway is 71 kilometres long whereas the Reefton detour loop Murchison to Springs Junction is 129 kilometres.

The work will take place from 8 pm Sunday night, 12 November, through to 6 am Monday morning, 13 November. If it rains, it will need to be postponed until the next dry night opportunity.

"The large volumes of traffic along the Alternate Route Picton to Christchurch means that frequent highway maintenance and repairs are needed," says Ms Forrester.

"The highway will be well signposted at the Murchison and Springs Junction ends with manned checkpoints so drivers are aware of the full closure.

"We encourage anyone taking this route to build in regular breaks in places like Murchison and Springs Junction to avoid getting tired."

How to stay up to date:

The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team for traffic and travel information.