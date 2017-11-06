New BWB text by Bronwyn Hayward

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:21

In Paris in 2015, world leaders agreed that climate change is real and happening. All around the world we can see the effects of climate change - extreme weather events, 100-year floods that happen every year, heatwaves that spark bushfires.

Yet despite the scientific and political agreement, we are still waiting for meaningful, effective action.

Sea Change is being published at the same time as international climate negotiations start in Bonn (Germany) 6-17 November. At these negotiations countries are considering how they will meet the tough targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement to hold climate change at just 1.5 â°C of warming.

Author Bronwyn Hayward is a world expert on sustainability and youth politics. She is the only New Zealand lead author serving on UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC Special Report which assesses the prospect and impacts of limiting global warming to 1.5 â°C in a world of deepening inequality and uneven development.

She will give a keynote lecture at Oxford University - the Bentham Lecture, University College - on 20 November. Her lecture includes a reflection on the outcomes of the Bonn meetings and will argue that achieving the Paris Agreement requires governments like New Zealand to think and act very differently if we are to limit climate change in a fair, sustainable way.

In this new BWB Text, she argues that our best hope of combating climate change lies not only in government-led reform, but also in promising new forms of citizen-driven thinking and action.