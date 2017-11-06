Emergency services attending to large scrub fire in Alexandra

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:55

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large scrub fire in the Aronui Road area in Alexandra.

Police ask that members of the public please avoid the area while emergency services attend to it.

They also ask that residents in the Aronui Road and Kamaka Crescent please stay inside their homes at this stage, and close their windows and doors, due to heavy smoke in the area.