Hawke's Bay Police investigating two more indecent assaults

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 16:10

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating two further indecent assaults against women in public places which occurred in Napier and Havelock North yesterday (Sunday 5 November) morning.

At approximately 8:45am yesterday a woman walking on Burns Road, Napier was approached by a young man and indecently assaulted by him, before he ran away towards Battery Road.

Following this at around 9:55am a woman walking on Iona Road, Havelock North, was indecently assaulted by a young man who ran away down Breadalbane Road.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander, Inspector Dave Greig, says Police are very concerned by this offending.

"We are investigating each assault thoroughly and have a team of investigators working to establish whether there is any connection between them.

We are very focused on supporting the victims of this offending and on finding the person or persons responsible for these assaults."

In particular, Hawke's Bay Police are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the man in the images attached, who enquiry head Detective Sergeant Jason Crowe describes as a person of interest in relation to the assault that occurred on Burns Road on Sunday 05 November.

"It’s important that we identify and speak to this person as quickly as possible as we believe that he has information relevant to the investigation.

If you recognise him please contact Hawke’s Bay CIB as soon as you can," says Detective Sergeant Crowe

Additionally, Police are wanting to hear from anyone who was in the Burns Road or Iona Road areas around the time of the assaults on Sunday morning and who may have seen anything that could assist the investigation.

"Information provided by members of the community will be critical to resolving these offences and preventing further assaults," says Inspector Greig.

"If you think you have relevant information, please contact Hawke’s Bay Police as soon as possible," he said.

"If you are approached by a man in a manner such as this, try to shout and scream, because the more noise you make, the more people will notice.

If you become a victim, ring 111 as soon as you can, and if you think you’ve witnessed any suspicious behaviour within the Napier Hill, Taradale or Havelock North areas over the last month or so, please don’t hesitate to call Police," says Detective Sergeant Crowe.

People with information can ring Hawke’s Bay CIB on 06 211 3872, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Our general advice to people to stay safe when out and about is to be aware of your surroundings and of who is around you.

When walking alone at night, follow this advice:

- Where possible, always keep to well-lit areas.

- Keep bags containing valuables, wallets, purses etc close to your body.

- Keep your cell phone where you can reach it.

- Walk close to the gutter, not beside shop doorways.

- Walk facing the traffic.