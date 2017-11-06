Name release of deceased in fatal Linwood crash

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 16:31

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died following a crash in Linwood, Christchurch on 31 October.

She was 30-year-old Hyunseo Lee, a Korean national studying in Queenstown.

Police are currently providing support to the family, who have requested privacy at this time.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid at the scene of the crash.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.