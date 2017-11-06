Auckland Council receives first value for money reviews

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 16:49

Auckland Council’s Finance and Performance committee today received the first four reviews of its three-year value for money programme, agreeing to endorse the recommendations and investigate how they can be implemented.

The reports cover three waters, domestic waste, communications and engagement, and investment attraction and global partnership areas. They contain around 30 recommendations, which include a combined $373 million of savings as well as improvements in delivery and services across the four areas.

Required by legislation, the reviews are to be completed by all councils in New Zealand, and examine services to ensure they are delivering value for money including social, cultural, community and economic outcomes for Auckland.

Finance and Performance committee chair, Councillor Ross Clow, says that the reviews are an important first step in what will become an ongoing process.

"These reviews, although required by legislation, are an important way in which we can identify ways to better serve Aucklanders", he says.

"The recommended cost savings and service enhancements across the four reviews show that we are determined to deliver value for money, and that like any good business, we are continually evaluating our performance in order to maximise return on investment.

"I want to thank the staff and independent experts who worked incredibly hard to put these reports together. The next steps, as agreed today, are to request that the chief executive come back to us by 27 February 2018, with a plan and timeframes for the recommendations to be implemented."

The agenda is available on Auckland Council's website and minutes will be added once confirmed.