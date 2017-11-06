Update on scrub fire in Alexandra

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 16:20

Fire crews are continuing to respond to a scrub fire in Alexandra.

It is in a steep, rocky gully and is now largely contained, although there is still a risk it could flare up and spread into a built-up area.

Police is continuing to ask people to stay away from the Aronui Road and Kamaka Crescent area so emergency crews can do their work.

Five crews from Alexandra, Clyde, Omakau, and rural fire staff and their tankers from Alexandra and Blackstone are on site.

Police and ambulance are on scene as a precaution.

At this stage we urge people in area to stay inside, to keep them away from possible smoke inhalation.

Also, should the situation change or deteriorate, staying indoors helps ensure emergency crews can locate people in the area.

We will update media as the situation progresses and request media not to call police or fire staff directly, as they are busy with operational duties.

- Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk.