Scrub fire in Alexandra 'now contained'

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 16:57

The scrub fire in Alexandra is now contained and under control.

There is not believed to be any further risk to property.

Fire staff will remain on site dampening down hot spots.

Residents are in the area are reminded that there is still some risk of fire due to the dry condtions, and that a restricted fire seasons remains in place.

All emergency services are grateful to members of the public for their cooperation.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and there is not though to be any link to fireworks.

A fire investigator will examine the cause of the fire.