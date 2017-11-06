Residential Visitor Accommodation rules to be considered

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 18:15

The rules are proposed as part of the District Plan review (stage 2) and if approved, will be publically notified along with five other topics, on 23 November.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery said a wide-ranging review of how Council addresses the challenges and opportunities brought about by people renting their residential properties out short term for Visitor Accommodation has been ongoing for the past year: "It was important we took a holistic approach, looking at rates policy, enforcement, building code requirements, local housing and incomes, and visitor preferences as well as the district plan."

"The proposed new provisions, if approved, would provide a much clearer framework for visitor accommodation activities in our residential zones," Mr Avery said.

In a nutshell, it is proposed to take a more restrictive approach to the short term letting of housing within the Low and Medium Density Residential Zones, Arrowtown Residential Historic Management Zone, and Large Lot Residential Zone. This is supported by a more enabling approach proposed for the High Density Residential Zone and Visitor Accommodation sub zones.

Under the proposals, anyone renting out their home in lower density residential areas would be able to do so for up to 28 days with no more than three separate lets without resource consent. Anything higher than that threshold would be non-complying and would be unlikely to get resource consent. In town centres, in higher density residential, mixed use areas and in visitor accommodation sub-zones, it would need a consent above the 28 day, 3 separate lets thresholds.

Under the proposals, homestays would be allowed in all areas all year round on the basis that the host is on site, with no limit to the number of lets, up to a maximum number of five guests per stay. Homestays of more than five guests in lower density areas would be non-complying and would be unlikely to get resource consent. In town centres, mixed use areas, higher density residential and visitor accommodation sub-zones, hosting more than five guests per stay would require a consent.

Until decisions are made on public submissions on these proposed rules, people can continue to operate and get consents under the existing rules.

Also being considered at Wednesday’s extraordinary meeting are revised district-wide rules for Transport and Wakatipu Basin land-use.