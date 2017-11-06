Serious crash in Christchurch

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 19:16

Police and ambulance were called to a serious crash in central Christchurch just before 6:30pm at the intersection of Brougham and Selwyn Streets.

A motorcyclist and a car collided, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane in some locations near the scene, and motorists are asked to drive with care.

The Serious Crash Unit will be advised.