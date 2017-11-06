Police name Waimate Highway crash victim

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died following a crash on the Waimate Highway on Friday.
She was 28-year-old Susan Cheyne, of Christchurch.
Police’s thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
