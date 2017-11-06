Death near Akaroa

|
Police are continuing to make inquiries in relation to the death of a man at Le Bons Bay, near Akaroa, this afternoon.
The man was understood to be working in the area and operating a tractor.
The exact circumstances of his death are still being determined, and support is being given to his family.
WorkSafe NZ has been advised.
