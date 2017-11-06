Name released after fatal crash in Taranaki

|
Police can now name the woman who died in a crash on Waitotara Valley Road, Taranaki on Sunday 29 October 2017.
She was 21-year-old Angelika Melisa Loukas, a Canadian national living in Waitotara Valley.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
