Community representatives for Kinloch chosen

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 08:35

Three community representatives have been selected for the new committee created to give the Kinloch community a voice within TaupÅ District Council.

The committee comprises three councillors and three community members, Belinda Walker, Tim Brittain and Bruce Campbell, who were selected by councillors. They will assist in creating a strategy and vision to help feed into TaupÅ District Council's strategic direction.

The councillors on the committee are Rosanne Jollands, Barry Hickling and Christine Rankin.

The formation of the committee came after a request from the Kinloch Community Association, which said recent growth in the area had led to a need for Kinloch’s input in council matters.