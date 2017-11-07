Community representatives for Kinloch chosen

|
Three community representatives have been selected for the new committee created to give the Kinloch community a voice within TaupÅ District Council.
The committee comprises three councillors and three community members, Belinda Walker, Tim Brittain and Bruce Campbell, who were selected by councillors. They will assist in creating a strategy and vision to help feed into TaupÅ District Council's strategic direction.
The councillors on the committee are Rosanne Jollands, Barry Hickling and Christine Rankin.
The formation of the committee came after a request from the Kinloch Community Association, which said recent growth in the area had led to a need for Kinloch’s input in council matters.
