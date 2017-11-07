Police attend fatal crash on SH3, New Plymouth

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:26

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway Three, Bell Block, New Plymouth.

Police were called to the crash between a ute, a light truck and a cyclist south of Airport Drive at approximately 9:20am.

The occupant of the ute has died at the scene and the cyclist and truck driver are being assessed by ambulance.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the crash and the road will be closed for a time.

Diversions have been put in place.

Police thank motorists for their patience if they experience delays.