Wellington pays tribute to Billie Tait-Jones

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:40

Wellington is mourning the passing of Billie Tait-Jones, a long-time public servant and cultural advisor at Wellington City Council, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says.

"Kua hinga te totora i Te Waonui a Tane!

"Billie was a beloved colleague who gave decades of service to our city. As cultural advisor Billie helped foster a much greater understanding of Tikanga MÄori in Wellington," the Mayor says.

"Not only that, she was a wonderful woman - kind, optimistic, supportive and always positive. All our staff will have special memories of her warmth. Billie took real pride in serving her city, and treated everyone she came across with empathy and grace. We are in shock, and feeling a sense of great sadness and disbelief at her passing.

"For me, what was most defining about Billie was her commitment to people. For someone who was routinely advising senior managers, politicians and parliamentarians, Billie’s real focus was always on people in need.

"Our city is a much better place because of her service, and our lives are better because we knew her."

A tangi will be held for Billie at Pipitea Marae before she is returned home to Waikaremoana.