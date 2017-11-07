Name release - Access Road, Kumeu crash

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:56

Police can now name the two people who died in a crash on Access Road, Kumeu on Saturday 4 November, 2017.

They were Sean Gerard Dwyer, 56-years-old of Waimauku and Errol Herbert Downey, 68-years-old of Kumeu.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Dwyer and Mr Downey.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.