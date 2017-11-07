Arrests made in Sunbeam Milk Bar robbery - Gore

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 11:05

Police have arrested and charged four male youths for the aggravated robbery of the Sunbeam Milk bar in Gore at approximately 7:20pm on 5 October 2017.

A 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old have all been charged and are due to appear in Invercargill Youth Court on 10 November 2017.

A fifth male offender who is 12-years-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

"Police would like to thank members of the Gore and Eastern Southland community who have been extremely helpful in providing information which has assisted Police in reaching this outcome," says Sergeant Greg Ballantyne.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the kind people who have helped the victim and his family through this difficult time, they are very grateful for this assistance."

As this matter is now before the court, Police cannot comment further.