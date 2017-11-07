Hawke's Bay Police release CCTV video following indecent assaults

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 12:51

Police are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the man in the CCTV video footage posted to the Eastern District Facebook page.

The man is described as a person of interest in the investigation into an indecent assault on a woman on Burns Road, Napier on Sunday 5 November.

Hawke’s Bay Police are currently investigating a number of indecent assaults against women in public places in the Napier Hill, Taradale and Havelock North areas in the last few weeks.

Area Commander, Inspector Dave Greig, says Police need to identify and speak to this person as quickly as possible as he may have information relevant to the investigation.

"We have already received a good response from members of the public to our appeal for information and release of CCTV images of this man yesterday.

"We are looking into the information provided to us already, but hope that this video footage will give people a better chance to recognise this man and help us to identify him.

"Information provided by members of the community is critical to resolving offences such as this and preventing further assaults, so please do come forward if you can help," says Inspector Greig.

People who can assist Police in identifying this man or who have other information which may help Police in their investigation into these recent assaults are encouraged to contact us.

People can ring Hawke’s Bay CIB on 06 211 3872, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

You can view the video here.