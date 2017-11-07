November is consultation month - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 13:39

During the coming weeks Clutha District Council is consulting about the following matters and are keen to hear what you think.

All the information, including online submission forms, will be available on the consultation page of our website - www.cluthadc.govt.nz/consultation. Hard copies will be available at Council offices and service centres.

Representation Review: We are required to review our representation arrangements before the 2019 local body election. We want to know what you think before we decide on the number of councillors, whether they should be elected by ward and what should happen with community boards. This is an initial feedback round. Formal consultation will take place later in 2018. Feedback is open from 11 November 2017 to 19 January 2018.

Waste Management and Minimisation Plan: This sets the direction for our waste management and minimisation efforts for the next six years. So, we want to know what you think of our plan for reducing and managing waste. We believe Council and the community need to work together to minimise waste and change behaviour. This is a formal submission process from 11 November to 11 December 2017.

Solid Waste Bylaw: The Solid Waste Bylaw regulates the use of Council’s waste management services and facilities, basically the rules around rubbish. For example, how kerbside collection works and what happens at Mt Cooee landfill. This is a formal submission process running from 11 November to 11 December 2017.

District Plan: Following the pre-notification consultation, this is the formal submission process where you get the chance to have your say on changes to our District Plan. The changes focus on residential and industrial zoning areas in Balclutha, Stirling and Milton. The submission period is 11 November to 11 December 2017.

Resource Management Act Fees: Council is also seeking feedback on proposed Resource Management Act fees for boundary activity resource consents ($280 fixed fee) and resource consent exemptions ($210 fixed fee). This is open for feedback from 11 November to 11 December.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan encouraged all ratepayers and residents to have a think about these issues and find a few minutes to give feedback.

"What the public tells us is a key part of our decision making process, and we have so much happening at that moment that we need your input."