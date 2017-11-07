Arrowtown residents asked to conserve water

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 14:43

Queenstown Lakes District Council is advising Arrowtown residents to conserve water on the night of Wednesday 8 November.

QLDC contractors will be carrying out maintenance work on the Arrowtown bore pump tomorrow night and Thursday morning, with the pump out of action for between four to eight hours. This preventative work is being carried out because of internal wear on the motor, and will ensure the pump continues to operate at full capacity. The pump and associated pipework will be lifted out of the pumping station in order to replace the motor and cabling.

Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner notes that residents need to take extra care about their water use while this work is underway. "Demand for water increases at this time of year and coupled with the current storage capacity of Arrowtown’s reservoirs, residents need to carefully consider how much water they use to avoid the network running dry."

Mr Glasner believes this is a good time of year for people across the basin to start thinking about how they can responsibly use water to avoid shortages over the coming summer months. "While water levels are healthy at present it only takes a few weeks without rain over summer to see them drop quite quickly. Everyone wants to avoid water restrictions, so if people try to conserve water now we may be able to reduce the effect later on in summer."

For more tips on conserving water please see the QLDC website - http://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/conserving-water/