Focus on industry partnerships for health, exercise and sport students

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 13:44

Students of Otago Polytechnic’s refreshed Bachelor of Applied Science degree programme, which focuses on Health, Exercise and Sport, will benefit from an even greater focus on intensive project-based study in industry and community organisations.

The degree has been revised as part of a five-year review process. As a result, the third and final year will be entirely project-driven, with increased project and industry-placement components in first and second years.

"The final year project could be a partnership with a local business or community organisation, or a student could even opt to establish their own health, exercise or sport-related business," says Head of the Polytechnic’s Otago Institute of Sport and Adventure (OISA), Dr Megan Gibbons.

This innovative approach builds on OISA‘s strong track record of partnership partnering with high-performing sports teams and community organisations. Already, students and staff provide performance analysis for the Highlanders rugby team and netball’s Southern Steel, and physical conditioning for a variety of sports and teams, including some in the United States and Argentina. There’s also an ongoing, regular student-run programme for five-year-olds at Andersons Bay School, developing ‘perceptional motor programming’ skills such as climbing, coordination and the fundamentals of movement.

"We realise that this focus is a real strength of our offerings at OISA," says Dr Gibbons. "And we know this kind of immersive real-world education helps students to learn and brings about exceptional employment opportunities and outcomes. For these reasons, our staff felt strongly about embedding this experiential learning more extensively in our degree programme, and we are delighted to be doing so."