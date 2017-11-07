Green light for Avondale regeneration plan

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 14:47

The opportunity to revitalise Avondale has been given the green light with today’s approval of the over-arching plan for its regeneration by Auckland Council’s Planning Committee. Drawing on important work undertaken with the community, the plan will be delivered by the city’s urban regeneration agency Panuku Development Auckland.

Whau Local Board Chair Tracy Mulholland says the plan builds on significant work completed by the local board and community groups. "It will drive momentum for change in the area, with a focus on the town centre. The regeneration of Avondale will see current and future residents enjoying new open spaces and a purpose-built community facility, including a new library that will serve its needs," she says.

Whau Ward Councillor Ross Clow says the regeneration of Avondale is long overdue. "This plan is important to drive the development of quality residential neighbourhoods and to help meet Auckland’s growing demand for affordable homes. It will also address the issues arising from population growth in Avondale and the wider area."

Panuku Chief Operating Officer David Rankin says that the vision for Avondale will be enabled through a number of key moves. "Panuku will work closely with the local board and community to implement a retail strategy that attracts new businesses, increasing diversity of products and services.

"The train station, upgraded bus network and new cycleways offer great transport options and we will continue to strengthen connections between these activity hubs and the town. A focus for the regeneration of Avondale is working with developers to build quality residential neighbourhoods that offer a mix of housing types, including terraces and apartments. A number of significant developments are already underway in the area." says Rankin.

Ockham Residential is due to complete the construction of 72 new one to three bedroom apartments at 24-26 Racecourse Parade in March 2018. Through a partnership with the New Zealand Housing Foundation, 33 new homes are near completion on Trent Street, including 21 affordable homes.