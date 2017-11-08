Fatal house fire in Mangere

|
A man has died in a house fire on Rosella Road, in Mangere, early this morning.
Police and ambulance were called to assist Fire and Emergency at approximately 02:20am.
A scene guard has been in place overnight and an examination will now be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.
