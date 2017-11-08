Police seeking info following Invercargill assault

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 07:25

Invercargill Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred last Friday afternoon outside McDonald's on Dee Street.

The incident involved two women and happened in or near a grey 2001 Holden Commodore, about 3:10pm on Friday 3 November.

There were no serious injuries.

If you saw what happened, or have any information that may help Police, please contact Constable Jacob Garrett at Invercargill Police Station on (03) 211 0400.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.