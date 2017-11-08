Heavy November snowfall surprises southerners

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 08:28

Heavy snow fell overnight in the southern half of the South Island to fairly low levels, with estimates putting it as low as just 400 metres.

The heavy snow came from a cold front crossing New Zealand. While the temperature drop isn't much for northerners, it was significant for southerners that a week ago were nearly at 30 degrees C.

The coldest air is now shifting away from the country with a milder Thursday coming for the south - but another colder day on Friday may see a few lighter snow flurries on the ranges.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says snow in November does happen from time to time as we're still only around the halfway mark of spring.

The storm gave heavy snow of 30-50cm in the southern mountains of the South island on Tuesday, and snowfalls reached 80-100cm in a few areas of the Southern Alps.

Snow will continue during this morning over the mountains of the South Island, but it will weaken this afternoon (cold air high up in the atmosphere today shifts east of NZ)