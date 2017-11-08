Ideas sought for new Rolleston Library and Community Centre

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 08:51

Selwyn District Council is asking residents for ideas on how they might use the future Rolleston Library and Community Centre.

Development of the new multi-use facility for Rolleston and the wider Selwyn district is set to start in 2018, with completion the following year.

It is a key project in the Rolleston town centre development, and will be located on what is currently part of Rolleston Reserve, near Tennyson Street.

The new facility will replace the existing Rolleston library, which is now too small for Rolleston’s growing population - but will also provide a flexible, multi-use space for a wide range of community purposes.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton says the Council wants residents to look into the future and think about what a future community space and library might be like, and how they would use it.

"Community spaces and libraries are changing," he says. "We want our new facility to be an exciting place for learning, sharing ideas, culture and exploration.

"It will offer flexible multi-purpose spaces for all sorts of activities and events, performances, learning programmes and arts and culture. We want it to be a place where our community comes together to meet, reflect and be entertained.

"So this is a chance for people to do some time-travel, imagining what a community centre and library could be in the future, and how they would use it."

The Council is providing opportunities for people to share their ideas and comments throughout November, through online surveys, social media and at some community events, as well as through Selwyn District Libraries.

Ideas generated from community feedback will be used by the design team to guide the design so that it meets the needs of Selwyn residents now and in the future.

Initial design concepts for the library and community centre will be developed during the first half of 2018, and residents will have further opportunities to comment on options as the project develops.

The new library and community centre is a key project in the Rolleston town centre master plan, which was adopted by the Council in 2014 after an extensive planning and consultation process. Further community consultation was undertaken during the 2015-2025 Long-Term Plan.

The plan sets out a vision for a town centre, located on part of the current Rolleston Reserve, which will be a vibrant and engaging destination for Rolleston, Selwyn Central ward and the wider district.

The Library and Community Centre will be the first building developed on the site, and will set the standard for later elements which will include open spaces and playgrounds, civic space, dining and hospitality, retail and entertainment areas and pedestrian-friendly streets.

In addition to the library and community centre project, the Council is also working to identify opportunities for the retail and hospitality areas, and bringing together a design team to oversee the development.