Whangarei locals encouraged to apply for permits and consents early

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:26

Get your applications in to Whangarei District Council as soon as possible to avoid hold-ups caused by holidays and statutory closed down periods.

All sorts of projects that may require consent, permission or licences from Council - need permits and those applications need to be lodged in plenty of time.

Acts of Parliament that permits and licences are granted under have set time frames for processing.

Usually this is around 20 working days, but in summer there are several days that can not be included in these timeframes.

They are the:

Remember to get any applications you need to make into us as early as possible to ensure your event or project stays on track. Special alcohol licences must be in by 22 November.

Call us to discuss anything you might be applying for this summer and check out the timeframes that apply to you.

Read more about registering food premises, liquor licensing and resource consents on our website.