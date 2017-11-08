NZTC India celebrates seventh annual graduation ceremony

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:54

Over 40 early childhood education graduates were acknowledged at New Zealand Tertiary College India’s graduation over the weekend.

As with many years before it, it was another year of firsts as the college celebrated the expansion of their postgraduate qualification offerings with the first Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Leadership and Management) graduate - Helen Sharrock, receiving her certificate.

The ceremony was held at Le Sutra - The Indian Art Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, with NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox travelling from New Zealand to share in the festivities with graduates and their families.

Addressing graduates Fox shared, "Children are the gift of our profession. We are the guiders of our future generation, caretakers of tender hearts, guardians of play, champions of parents, and lovers of children, the most important responsibility of all."

"This seventh NZTC India graduation is an extraordinary achievement for a New Zealand early childhood education college. Our NZTC first value of VISION shines brightly, as it is the inspiration that VISION offers us each day that has led us to the international achievements we celebrate today for the graduates and children of India. NZTC is as committed as it was on our first day in India to continuing to offer flexible, accessible, highest quality early childhood curriculums and support to teachers of young children in India, and we are incredibly honoured to do so," she said.

A number of special commendation awards were presented to graduates who excelled in their studies. The most outstanding student for the Certificate in Early Childhood Education (Level 5) was awarded jointly to NZTC’s own staff member Sushma Nair, and Sheeba Roshinkumar.

"There were so many different things you have never thought about - how children think and their holistic development. With every assessment I learnt something new. This graduation is like the icing on the cake for me, my daughters are here attending and I am so happy they are able to be here today," said Roshinkumar.

Graduate speaker Karuna Mangharam shared her study journey with fellow graduates and her reasoning behind pursuing a Bachelor of Education (ECE) to support her directing of a pre-primary school that she and her sister started in 2010.

"I found the NZTC degree to be most suitable for me because it was an international college with a local presence. I couldn’t have gone ahead course after course if I didn’t have the support from the NZTC support team. The online discussions and prompt response to my emails by the NZTC support team nudged me in the right direction," said Mangharam.

2017 has been a big year for New Zealand Tertiary College, celebrating its 35 year anniversary and expanding its program offerings beyond early childhood teacher education for the first time in its history with the introduction of health and wellbeing programs to support healthcare sectors around the world.

"We look forward to introducing further new initiatives in the future and continuing to support India with our program offerings for both early childhood education and health and wellbeing," said Fox.