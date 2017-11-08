New textbook 'Criminal Justice' tackles the big questions

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:08

An introduction to New Zealand’s criminal justice system - from crime and policing to the courts - aimed at students and general readers.

Criminal Justice tackles the big questions: How can crime be explained? Is crime rising or falling and if so, why? How do the police operate? How do the courts work? What is the meaning of a ‘life’ sentence? What is the link between crime and mental instability? Why are MÄori over-represented in the criminal justice system? How do we deal with youthful offenders? How do judicial miscarriages arise? Do the stories we read about crime in the media reflect reality? And how does justice operate in the criminal underworld?

In this major new textbook, leading scholars from criminology, history, journalism, law, psychology, sociology and other fields take us inside New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

The authors begin with an introduction to the history and current state of crime, policing and prisons in New Zealand; they then explain the workings of criminal procedure, from evidence to sentencing; and finally they address key current issues such as MÄori and the justice system, youth and gangs, psychology and the media. Criminal Justice is an important new introduction to New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

Jarrod Gilbert is a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury and author of the award-winning and bestselling Patched: A History of Gangs in New Zealand (AUP).

Greg Newbold is a professor at the University of Canterbury and the author of a number of books, including most recently Crime, Law and Justice in New Zealand (Routledge).