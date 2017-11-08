Motor vehicle accident near Ngatea

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:16

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 4.30 pm on Tuesday 7 November to the scene of a motor vehicle accident, near the Ngatea township.

The female passenger had sustained a back injury after the vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree. NZ Fire had to extricate the woman from the vehicle due to her injuries.

The woman was stablised at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz