Two planned power outages affecting Te Kaha area

As owner and operator of the National Grid, Transpower needs to carry out two rounds of urgent, essential remedial works on a critical piece of electrical equipment at the Te Kaha Substation on Sunday 12 November and Sunday 19 November 2017.

Unfortunately, this maintenance work cannot be undertaken while the substation is in service. Transpower would like to advise residents and businesses around Te Kaha that power outages are required on:

Sunday 12 November 2017, from 6:30am - 8:00pm, and Sunday 19 November 2017, from 6:30am - 8:00pm.- -Note, either of these dates could be affected by severe adverse weather.

Transpower recognises that there is never an ideal time for consumers to be without electricity and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For information on whether your property is affected, please call your retailer with your customer number.

Preparing for the power outage

1. If you are reliant on electricity for medical support equipment, please contact your medical provider for advice.

2. Turn off all electronic appliances at the wall (microwaves, TVs, DVDs, computers etc).

3. Store enough drinking water before the power goes off. 4. If you are on shift work, fill up your petrol tank the night before - remember pumps and eftpos won’t work.

5. While the power is off, treat all power lines and electrical wiring as being live at all times as it could be restored earlier than planned.

For further information, please contact: 04 590 7000 or email communications@transpower.co.nz