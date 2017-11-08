Precautionary boil water notice in place - Lake Coleridge

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:26

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice is in place for properties connected to the Lake Coleridge water supply. Households on this supply are advised to boil water for drinking or personal use.

A mains power outage has disrupted the UV treatment system on this supply. No E.coli has been detected in the water supply, however the Council cannot guarantee that the water is safe to drink and has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice.

When a boil water notice is in place, the Ministry of Health advises that people should boil or treat all water from taps before drinking, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation. In addition, water used to make ice should also be boiled before freezing.

Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill all bugs (water does not require prolonged boiling). Water needs to be boiled even if the smell or taste of chlorine is present. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding 1 teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes

During boil water notices, employers should also make sure their staff are only consuming boiled or bottled water at work.

People will need to continue to boil water until they are notified that the boil water notice is lifted. It is likely to be in place for several days. If you or your family show any symptoms of sickness please visit your doctor as soon as you are able to.

The Council will continue to monitor the intake and reticulation system and keep residents informed of any updates. Any updates to this notice will also be posted online at www.selwyn.govt.nz.