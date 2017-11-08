Bad weather closes seven schools and two early learning services

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:38

Snow and flooding overnight has closed seven schools and two early learning services in Otago and Southland, effecting 773 students and pre-schoolers.

The Ministry of Education’s regional teams have been contacting schools and early childhood centres in Otago and Southland throughout the morning, says Katrina Casey, deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support.

"Three of the seven schools were forced to close because their school buses couldn’t get through on the roads. We are helping all the impacted schools and early learning services. No reports of damage have been received.

"The closed schools are: Tapanui School, Blue Mountain College, Heriot School, Northern Southland College, Lumsden School, Mossburn School and Garston School.

"The closed early learning services are: Riverstones Early Learning Centre in Lumsden and Kidz Way Early Learning Centre in Tapanui," Katrina Casey says.