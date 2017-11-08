Update - fatal house fire in Mangere

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 11:40

This morning Police along with Fire Service attended the scene of a fatal house fire in Rosella Road, Mangere.

The fire was reported just after 2am in a garage on a residential property.

Police believe at this early stage the cause of the fire was accidental and there are no suspicious circumstances. Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway and a full scene examination has been completed, however the result of the investigation is expected to take some time.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Proctor, Counties Manukau Police.