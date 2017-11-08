Name released after fatal crash on SH65, Maruia

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:30

Tasman Police can now release the name of the person who died in following a collision on State Highway 65, Maruia, Tasman on Friday 3 November, 2017.

She was 32-year-old Davila Renee Koroi of Motueka.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.