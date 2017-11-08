Name released after fatal crash on SH3, New Plymouth

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:25

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a collision on SH3 near Bell Block on Tuesday 7 November, 2017.

He was 39-year-old Wallace Noel Flay of Waitara.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Flay's friends and family at this tragic time, while the Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.