Name released after fatal crash on SH3, New Plymouth

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a collision on SH3 near Bell Block on Tuesday 7 November, 2017.
He was 39-year-old Wallace Noel Flay of Waitara.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Flay's friends and family at this tragic time, while the Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.