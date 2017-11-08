Police searching for missing elderly woman Maree Wilkins

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:45

Police are currently searching for 84-year-old Maree Wilkins, who was reported missing from a rest home on Leigh Rd, Whangateau.

She was last seen around 8pm yesterday.

Maree Wilkins is described as five feet tall (150cms) and frail.

She was last seen wearing black dress pants and a multi-coloured sweatshirt.

She may also be wearing gumboots.

Residents in the surrounding area are asked to please be on the look out for Maree.

If you have seen Maree Wilkins, please contact Rodney Police on 09 426 4555.