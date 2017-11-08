Applications open for Multi-Year Community Grant

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:43

Hamilton City Council is now taking applications for its 2018 Multi-Year Community Grant.

The application period closes on 15 December. The Multi-Year Community Grant is a contestable fund for the three-year period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021.

The Council’s Multi-Year Community Grant supports the operational management of community infrastructure, to deliver services, programmes and activities that benefit the social, cultural, artistic and environmental wellbeing of communities in Hamilton.

Funding consideration will be given to community organisations which:

- strengthen participation across diverse communities

- build the capability of communities to become sustainable

- work collaboratively across the community sectors.

Multi-year Community Grants will fund organisations for operating costs delivering:

- a multi-purpose space available for the community to use

- programmes and activities delivered in the facility that address the needs of the local community

- opportunities for the wider community to increase social connection

The emphasis for the 2018 Multi-Year Community Grants will be given to groups who provide or manage community spaces/facilities used by the community and/or other groups. These organisations may also provide a range of services to the community.

Applicants should be aware applications for this grant will be taken once every three years.

To apply for funding from this grant visit hamilton.govt.nz/communityfunding, and follow the relevant links to the Smartygrants website, where organisations can apply online.

If you have any questions, please contact Council’s Funding Advisor on (07) 838 6630.