40 police staff to be recognised at Wellington District Awards Ceremony

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 13:40

40 police staff will be recognised for their achievements at the Wellington District Awards Ceremony being held at the Michael Fowler Centre tomorrow.

The awards ceremony will include the presentation of Long Service and Good Conduct medals (14, 21, 28, and 35 years), as well as District Commander’s Commendations.

Some of the commendations being presented are in relation to outstanding work by our local Wellington police; Sergeant Iain Burns, and Senior Constable Paul Fleck.

Sergeant Burns is commended for investigative excellence in relation to a historical sexual abuse case, which led to the successful prosecution of an offender.

Senior Constable Fleck is commended for his outstanding contribution to the Wellington Police District.

The award recognises his role as a consistently high-performing dog handler, working every day to keep people safe and hold offenders to account.

As part of the ceremony, staff from Kapiti-Mana, Wairarapa, Hutt Valley and Wellington, will gather in the Renouf Foyer, Michael Fowler Centre.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Viv Rickard and Wellington District Commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle.