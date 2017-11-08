Delays expected on Rangitata Highway following crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Motorists are asked to avoid the Rangitata Highway in Ashburton following a crash this afternoon.
Police were called to the two car crash north of the Rangitata Bridge shortly before 1pm.
The crash is not thought to be serious however one lane north and one lane south is blocked and delays are expected while the scene is cleared.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.