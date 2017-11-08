Horizons seeks community representatives for Te Awa Tupua strategy group

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 13:59

Horizons Regional Council is seeking four community representatives for the Te Kōpuka nā Te Awa Tupua strategy group following the treaty settlement for Whanganui River.

Horizons group manager of strategy and regulation Dr Nic Peet says the regional council is proud to be working with others to improve Te Awa Tupua.

"The next few years will see new ground broken in the collective attempts of multiple parties to understand, listen to and respect the needs of the river and of each other," says Dr Peet.

"This strategy group is part of the Treaty of Waitangi settlement for the Whanganui River, a settlement that provides special recognition of Te Awa Tupua as a legal person with rights, powers, duties and liabilities."

Horizons is seeking people from the Ruapehu and Whanganui Districts to represent the following communities on the strategy group:

One member to represent environmental and conservation interests,

One member to represent tourism interest,

One member to represent recreational interests, and

One member to represent the primary sector.

"As a community representative, the preferred applicants will keep their community informed, seek their views and voice their ideas and feedback; and assist in the development of Te Heke Ngāhuru ki Te Awa Tupua, the Te Awa Tupua management strategy," he says.

"These four representatives will be part of a group of 17, including appointments to be made by iwi and other councils."

If you believe you are suitable for any of these positions, please apply at http://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/iwi-hapu/treaty-settlements or contact Horizons policy analyst Jerald Twomey at jerald.twomey@horizons.govt.nz for more information.

Applications for these roles close on 24 November 2017.